A man from Rhondda Cynon Taff jailed for sexually assaulting a young woman shaved off his beard to avoid being detected.

A jury at Cardiff Crown Court heard how Jeremy Evans, 52, sexually assaulted a woman on March 13, 2021 .

He pleaded not guilty but was jailed for assault by oral penetration.

Mitigating, his barrister, Caroline Rees said: "The defendant has no previous convictions and is 52 years old. He has Klinefelter's syndrome, which is very unusual, and is a disorder which affects how he interacts and communicates with others.

"Sometimes to a stranger he can appear emotionally shut off or unengaged. The impact of a custodial sentence which he will receive today will be greater on him than many others. Experiencing confined space with other prisoners and a lack of privacy, having to interact with people day to day, will be particularly difficult for the defendant."

Evans was convicted by a jury of assault by penetration.

Recorder Greg Bull KC, sentencing Evans, said the victim suffered "severe mental trauma" as a result of his attack on her.

He continued: "She is living with anxiety and cannot sleep.

"You took steps to try and avoid detection for this crime, in that you shaved off your beard knowing there might be some DNA signs on it. Your DNA was found in her underwear. I have no doubt that you shaved off your beard to attempt to avoid detection."You are a man of good character and references say you are an honest man, but I find you to be a thoroughly dishonest man having witnessed you giving evidence to the jury during which you gave persistent lies. You have shown no remorse. You still show no remorse."

Evans was sentenced to 5 years in jail. A restraining order has been made for ten years preventing him from coming into direct or indirect contact with the victim.

