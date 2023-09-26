Two people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a boy who went missing more than 20 years ago.

A 59-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested on the morning of Tuesday 26 September.

Robert Williams was 15 when he went missing in Resolven, Neath, on 22 March 2002.

At the start of September, South Wales Police renewed its appeal for information to find Robert.

On what would have been his 37th birthday, his mother said: "I don't want him out there on his own and we need closure as a family."

Police first started searching for the boy in March 2002, after he went missing going to a house party in Tair Felin, Aberdulais.

Robert Williams aged 15, when he was last seen alive, and an artist’s age progression photograph of how he might have looked in 2011 aged 24 Credit: South Wales Police

In a statement, Detective Inspector David Butt said: “Robert’s Mum Cheryl has been updated on these arrests and our thoughts are very much with Robert’s family at this difficult time.

"Our priority is supporting them whilst we work through this new line of inquiry in the investigation.

"We ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues."

