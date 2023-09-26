Wales Women are set to take on Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday evening (26 September).

It's expected that more than nine thousand supporters will be in the stadium to watch Wales' second Nations League game

Grainger’s side started their campaign earlier this month, with a 1-0 defeat against Iceland in Reykjavik.

The same squad that faced Iceland last week will play Denmark. It includes previously uncapped Lauren Thomas and Mary McAteer.

It is the first year there has been a UEFA Women's Nations League competition.

It is also an opportunity for the Welsh side to secure themselves a place at the UEFA Women's Euros in 2025.

The odds are in favour of the visitors who are ranked 12th in the world, compared to Wales who are 29th in the rankings.

The game kicks off at 7:15 pm.

Cymru: Laura O’sullivan, Olivia Clark, Safia Middleton-Patel, Rhiannon Roberts, Charlie Estcourt, Hayley Ladd, Josie Green, Gemma Evans, Lily Woodham, Esther Morgan, Ella Powell, Sophie Ingle, Angharad James, Anna Filbey, Jess Fishlock, Ceri Holland, Ffion Morgan, Megan Wynne, Rachel Rowe, Carrie Jones, Kayleigh Green, Elise Hughes, Mary Mcateer, Chloe Williams, Alice Griffiths, Lauren Thomas.

