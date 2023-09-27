Theatre lovers have taken to social media to voice their concern over the future of the arts in Wales as some of the country's most prestigious initiatives missed out on key funding.

National Theatre Wales is among those that failed to be included in the Arts Council of Wales' latest round of grants. Its funding will continue for the rest of the financial year, but will stop in April 2024.

The Arts Council of Wales had 139 applications, with 81 awarded.

National Theatre Wales was actually set up with the help of Arts Council of Wales funding in 2007 and in a Facebook statement said: "We are aware that we are not alone; many publicly-funded charities like ours and public sector bodies are facing funding cuts, both in Wales and UK-wide."

The Arts Council, which is an independent charity established to support the creative industry, has awarded almost £30 million to organisations across Wales.

The National Theatre Wales is well-known for its connections with grassroots theatre in Welsh communities. It has produced several performances across the country, often focusing on life in Wales.

The National Theatre Wales says it has made a huge impact on the 'lives and individuals' it works with. "F rom building confidence in self-expression and self-worth through to improved community cohesion and mental health."

The National Theatre Wales are well-know large scale performances. Credit: Jon Plimmer

National Theatre Wales added in its statement: "During this challenging time, the well-being of our staff and the theatre makers and communities we work with is paramount."

The Head of Arts, British Council Wales says she has an 'emptiness' in the pit of her tummy about the NTW news. Rebecca Gould tweeted: “I am thinking back to all thinking, excitement, possibilities, back and back over generations, way before the company was formed, and then it was there.

“Now it might not be. Devastating.”

The Mid Wales Opera has also missed out on funding describing its 'shock' and 'disappointment' at the news.

It said: "After 35 years of staging remarkable opera across the length and breadth of Wales - the Arts Council has decided not to offer us multi-annual funding.

"This will be a hammer blow for the young artists who gain invaluable career development opportunities from working with us, as well as to audiences in towns and rural communities who have few if any opportunities to experience live opera."

The Arts Council Wales said it cannot comment on individual grant applications but in a statement, said: “The Investment Review provides multi-year funding for arts organisations across Wales.

"We received applications from 139 eligible organisations, and, in the current difficult economic times, we were sadly unable to fund everybody.

“We are pleased to have been able to make conditional offers to 81 organisations across Wales.

“Every organisation that made an application has received a report and a letter that explains why we have made that decision and their future options.

The National Theatre Wales said it is deeply shocked to receive news from Arts Council Wales.

“We also have an appeals process, which will be led by an independent reviewer. Because of this, and to respect the confidentiality of the organisations, we can’t comment on individual applications.”

The council say they are offering grants to organisations across the country which will bring a greater range of diversity to arts. It says that over £10 million will go to funding local venues across Wales.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…