An Animal welfare charity is staging a day-long protest outside Wales' last greyhound racecourse.

The only greyhound racing track that currently operates in Wales is The Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach – which races once a week.

Blue Cross is calling for the sport to be banned within the next 5 years.

M ore than 90% of the British public doesn't suppose or take part in Greyhound racing, according to figures gathered by Blue Cross.

Earlier this year, a Senedd petition attracted 35,000 signatures calling for a ban.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “In our response to the Petitions Committee report we committed to consult on proposals including seeking views on licensing and prohibiting greyhound racing in Wales.

"We will take a view on the future of greyhound racing in Wales only after this consultation has taken place.”

Mark Bird, CEO of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), earlier this year said: "We will continue to make the case for greyhound racing in Wales to be regulated and subject to the Welfare of Racing Greyhounds Regulations 2010 through registration with the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB).

"In doing so, we will ensure the welfare of greyhounds is maintained and is strengthened through our own long-term welfare strategy, A Good Life for Every Greyhound."

The Valley Greyhound Stadium didn't want to comment on today's protest.

