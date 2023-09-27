A Cwmbran-based family, known for their skills in cultivating giant fruits, vegetables and plants, has broken a Guinness World Record for the second time this year.

ITV Wales reporter, Siôn Jenkins, went to visit the now nine-time world record holders following their recent success of growing the tallest tomatillo plant the world has ever seen.

ITV reporter, Siôn Jenkins, could not help but marvel at Mr Giant Veg's "chunky cucumber". Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Kevin Fortey, who is known affectionately as Mr Giant Veg, along with several members of his family, are following in his late father, Mike Fortey's footsteps.

"Welcome to Cwmbran! This is the home of where my dad started giant vegetable growing", said Kevin.

What began as "some seeds, a pint of beer and a chat in the local pub down the road" led the family to compete in the UK giant vegetable championships in Malvern.

He continued: "My dad started off the concept and gave us the genes to grow big vegetables and any veg for that matter."

Kevin Fortey's late father, Mike, began holding giant veg contests in the early 80s in the Mill Tavern pub in Cwmbran. Credit: Kevin Fortey

From UK championships to Guinness World Records, earlier this year the family also nurtured the world's heaviest sunflower head which weighed an impressive 6.4 kilos.

The family have already beaten their own record this year with a 6.44 kg sunflower head. Credit: Kevin Fortey

The family's most recent Guinness World Record saw their tomatillo plant towering at over 11 ft 6 inches, surpassing the previous world record, 9 ft 10 inches.

The family's tomatillo plant towers over Mr Giant Veg at an impressive 11 ft 6 inches. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Through the family venture, Giant Veg, Kevin hopes to inspire people to get involved in gardening, however big or small the attempt.

He said: "For me its about inspiring children, grandparents... people from all walks of life can grow any vegetables, be it giant or kitchen garden vegetables".

