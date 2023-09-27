One person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a house in Rhyl on Wednesday morning (27 September).

The blaze started in the property on Victoria Road, Rhyl just before 4:50 am.

In a statement, the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.55am to reports of a fire at a property on Victoria Road, Rhyl.

"We sent one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and two operations managers to the scene. One person was taken to hospital."

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews attended the fire and that they have remained at the scene throughout the morning and is awaiting the results of a fire investigation.

