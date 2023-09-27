Over the past few months the villagers of Northop Hall in Flintshire have found themselves unhappily embroiled in a international issue which in the UK centers on the human tide of misery, men, women and children risking their lives in small boats across the channel to find a better life here

And once they have arrived-where to put them and how the UK Government has been dealing with what is generally regarded as a human and financial crisis.

For the population of Northop Hall the reality of that has been an application to turn a former hotel on their doorstep into a home for 408 asylum seekers for seven years.

The village of 1,800 would see their population rise by more than 20 percent.

The proposal has been met with blanket opposition at every level from from community councils to AMs and MPs.

Flintshire Council's planning officers have also recommended refusing the application by Payman Holdings 3-the application being considered today (Wednesday)

It is a long and detailed report which concludes:

"The applicant considers that the development meets a clear need for a hostel on a suitable and available site and that substantial weight should be given to the need to accommodate asylum seekers and that there is no requirement to explore alternatives.

"Whilst the site is available it is far from evidenced or proven that it is suitable for the proposed use in terms of a range of policies, guidance and material planning considerations. Neither is there any definitive information that relates to the need, either nationally or locally, to locate asylum seekers in North Wales or specifically Flintshire.

"The development is considered to be inappropriate to the character of the site and its immediate and wider setting and would significantly alter the character and appearance of the hotel as a Building of Local Interest and disrupt its local distinctiveness as a historic asset.

"Insufficient information has been submitted to ensure that the physical and social infrastructure exists, or can be provided, to ensure the proposed development can be sustainably accommodated within the community without resulting in significant harm.

"The overall scale, siting and design of the proposed development will result in a detrimental impact upon the living conditions, amenity and potentially the safety of the adjoining neighbouring residential properties as well as the living conditions of the occupants."

Whether this would be an end of the matter will depend on if the applicant wishes to appeal in the case of refusal and currently that's not known.

