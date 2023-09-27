Police have launched an investigation after Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford received a series of what he has described as "vile" messages.

Their investigation follows "reports of malicious communications" sent after Wales became the first country in the UK to cut the default speed in built-up areas from 30mph to 20mph.

South Wales Police said it "can confirm that it has received reports of malicious communications which are currently being investigated."

Mark Drakeford, revealed how he had received 'threatening messages' during First Minister's Questions yesterday afternoon. It followed a heated exchange between himself and leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies.

Opposition to the 20mph default speed has been growing. A petition calling for the new law to be rescinded has over 438,000 signatures.

The Welsh Conservatives are calling for the minister behind the policy to be sacked. Deputy Climate Minister, Lee Waters will face a vote of no confidence this afternoon.

First Minister Mark Drakeford told the Senedd he would be "happy to share some of the correspondence" he has received with the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies.

He added: "It think it would be good to hear from him (Mr Davies) that those people who are prepared to say things that are not simply disparaging but are directly threatening of people's physical safety - that those things are absolutely unacceptable as well."

Andrew RT Davies responded by acknowledging "there is no space in our society for that whatsoever."

He continued: "What I would say to you, and to all politicians in this chamber, is that this type of language is completely unacceptable, deplorable, and should be called out at every opportunity."

Other Senedd Members have also received threats and abuse including Presiding Officer Elin Jones, MS.

She raised the matter at the Senedd last week saying "I've been made aware of several members, myself included, receiving abusive and threatening messages on social media, email and telephone due to their stance on this topic.

"Whilst it's encouraging to see unprecedented interest in out petitions committee and it's work, we all have a duty to ensure that public debate in Wales is measured, dignified and respectful."

