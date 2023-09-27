The family of a woman who died in hospital after a car and a pedestrian collided in April have described her as 'larger than life'.

Sandra Diplock, from Rhumney, remained in hospital following the incident in Nelson until she died on 31 August and can now be named.

Police say her next of kin are aware and receiving support from specialist officers while enquiries continue.

Paying tribute, Sandra Diplock's family said: “The passing of Sandra, our perfect mam, wife, mother-in-law, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, in such tragic circumstances will leave a void in our lives that will never be filled.

“Our mam was larger than life, was well known and had many friends.

“We can't imagine life without her, she was our queen and she will missed dearly but never forgotten.

“As a family we would like to thank everyone for their messages of support, kind wishes and beautiful flowers.

“We have all been overwhelmed by everyone's kindness at this difficult time. We would like to thank the staff at the University Hospital of Wales, especially those on ward T4 where mam spent most of her time.

“They provided her with the best care and helped us so much as a family.”

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Shingrig Road, Nelson, at around 2pm on Wednesday 19 April.

"Officers attended, and a 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics.

"The woman remained in hospital where she sadly died on Thursday 31 August; she can now be named as Sandra Diplock."

