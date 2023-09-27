Wales has highest proportion of people identifying as LGB in UK, figures show

Wales has the highest proportion of people identifying at lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) compared with other UK nations, according to official figures.

New data released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) suggests more than one in 25 people in Wales identify as LGB.

Northern Ireland is lowest among nations (1.8%), some way behind Wales (4.3%), Scotland (3.4%) and England (3.3%).

The proportion of young women in the UK identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual (LGB) has more than doubled in five years and now stands at around one in 10.

Pride Cymru is the largest LGBTQ+ event in the Welsh calendar. Credit: Pride Cymru

LGB identification is higher among young adults than in any other age group, with a total of 9.2% of all 16 to 24-year-olds are estimated to identify as LGB.

The figure dips to 0.7% for people aged 65 and over, though this proportion has remained broadly stable in recent years and is similar to 2017.

Across the whole UK population aged 16 and over, an estimated 3.3% identify as LGB, the equivalent of 1.8 million people.

This is up from 2.1%, or 1.1 million people, in 2017.

Michael Cashman (left) and fellow actor Ian McKellen (right) are both founders of LGBT+ charity Stonewall. Credit: PA Images

Robbie de Santos, director of communications at the LGBTQ+ rights charity Stonewall, said: “It’s encouraging that more lesbian, bi and gay young people feel comfortable being their true selves. No-one should have to hide who they are because they fear backlash or discrimination.

“While these statistics are welcome news, we must remember that LGBTQ+ people still face rising hate and increasing intolerance.

“The sad truth is that too many LGBTQ+ still feel unsafe simply for being themselves, and it’s vital that we all keep on fighting for a brighter future.”

