Wales remain without a win at the UEFA Women's Nations League after Denmark gained a 5-1 victory at Cardiff City Stadium.

It comes after a 1-0 defeat for Wales away to Iceland in their opening game of the campaign last Friday.

A poor start for Wales meant that they were already behind just five minutes into the match. Rhiannon Roberts was penalised after taking out Amalie Vangsgaard, with a penalty to Denmark.

Pernille Harder scored the first goal of the match before sweeping in another just minutes later.

After a disappointing first half for Wales, Jess Fishlock brought them back into the game after Harder's double.

Jess Fishlock scored Wales' only goal of the match Credit: PA

But goals from Frederikke Thogersen, Sanne Troelsgaard and another from Harder secured the win for Denmark.

While Denmark is now top of the group in League A, Wales are still without a point after their first two games.

There are still tough games to come as Wales face Germany next - who have already beaten Iceland 4-0 - before facing Denmark once more at the end of October.