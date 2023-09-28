The number of signatures on a petition calling for a u-turn on new 20mph laws has surpassed the number of constituency votes Welsh Labour received in the last Senedd election.

The move has proved controversial with a poll for ITV Wales revealing that just 33% of people support the policy, while 61% are opposed to it.

The petition has become by far the most signed in the history of the Welsh Parliament, currently having 443,200 signatures.

Welsh Labour received the most number of votes in the last Senedd election, with 443,047 voting for them in the constituency vote and 401,770 in the regional vote.

It is estimated that the move will save the NHS millions of pounds per year Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The party made changing the default speed limit on welsh roads in built-up areas a manifesto pledge in the run-up the public going to the polls.

The Welsh Government have said on several occasions that there are no plans to reverse the policy.

The Deputy Minister behind the policy, Lee Waters MS, survived a vote of no confidence which was forced by the Welsh Conservatives in response to the backlash it has received.

Police have launched an investigation after Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford received a series of what he has described as "vile" messages.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford defended the policy Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Their investigation follows "reports of malicious communications" sent after Wales became the first country in the UK to cut the default speed in built-up areas from 30mph to 20mph.

South Wales Police said it "can confirm that it has received reports of malicious communications which are currently being investigated."

Several other Senedd Members have also received threats and abuse, which the Welsh Parliament's presiding officer said had to be dealt with by Senedd staff.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…