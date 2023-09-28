A man has been charged with murder after a 32-year-old died following an alleged assault.

Police were called on 16 September with a report that a man had been assaulted the previous Friday (8 September) near The Brogden pub, New Road, Porthcawl.

A 32-year-old man from Bridgend died in hospital on 23 September, as a result of his injuries.

Steven Chappell, 28, from Cwmdare, Aberdare, has been charged with murder and has been remanded into custody, South Wales police confirmed.