More than 1,000 items are thought to be missing from the National Library of Wales.

It's believed some of the missing materials include books written by Dylan Thomas, Ernest Hemingway and Sylvia Plath.

Other items include an 1859 painting and documents from Gwrych Castle in Abergele, which twice hosted ITV1's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

Gwrych Castle was the home of ITV1's 'I'm a Celebrity' in 2020 and 2021. Credit: PA Images

The library in Aberystwyth told ITV News it "has firm policies and procedures in place which ensure that we reduce any risk of items being lost and also the risk of items being stolen".

"The majority of the items have been recorded as missing from their correct location on the shelves in recent months and years," it said.

"The work of checking stock and returning items to their correct location is ongoing."

What is missing?

665 books and magazines between 1999 and 2023

393 maps between 1939 and 2023

117 archives and magazines between 1978 and 2023

21 paintings and photographs between 2009 and 2023

Cranogwen was born in 1839 in Llangrannog. Credit: National Library of Wales

Poems by Cranogwen (Sarah Jane Rees) are also believed to be missing. She was the first woman to win a poetry prize at the National Eisteddfod.

Earlier this year, a statue of her was unveiled - only the third real Welsh woman to have one.

The library added: "The number of items that have been identified as missing from the shelf at any time is a very small percentage of its collections."

