A new report has described a wildlife "crisis" in Wales after it emerged one in six species are now seen as "at threat" of extinction.

Data compiled by The State of Nature report also shows dwindling species numbers, with an average 20% decline in Welsh wildlife since the early 1990s.

It says that Wales is now "one of the most nature-depleted countries on earth."

The State of Nature, which started in 1994, is a UK-wide report that studies wildlife populations and their habitats.

It compiles data gathered by more than 50 leading wildlife groups and conservation organisations, such as The National Trust, the Wildlife Trust and Greenpeace.

20% Welsh wildlife decrease since 1994

18% One in six Welsh species are now under the threat of extinction

It is considered to set the basis for the status of the UK's wildlife and informs the approach that leading bodies take to the country's wildlife.

In its findings climate change, pollution and over-farming are blamed for what is described as "a significant loss of biodiversity."

The way that we manage our land for agriculture is also having a detrimental impact on wildlife in Wales.

Some species most at risk are animals such as Fen Orchid, Water Vole and Sand Lizard.

Atlantic Salmon and Curlew have also seen huge declines in Wales.

There were also marked changes in the flora of Wales identified in the report. It describes a drop in the distributions of flowering plant species, mosses and hepatics.

The Atlantic Salmon has seen a reduction since the last report in 2019.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We will carefully consider the ideas for further action on nature contained within this important report.

“As a government, we are determined to set ambitious policy and to help more people play an even bigger role in addressing this global challenge, as we know we must do."

The report does show some positive changes through the work of conservation groups to protect wildlife habitats.

43% Moth populations in Wales have seen the sharpest drop

42% The distribution of Wales' plants is declining, with 42% of plans found in fewer places

Historic declines in bat numbers have been reversed thanks to conservation work to protect the places they live.

Rachel Sharp, Director of Wildlife Trusts Wales says: "Nature is threatened by poor management, development, pollution and the use of pesticides.

She added: "With 90% of the land in Wales farmed, farmers have a unique role to play in nature's recovery and must be recognised and enabled to implement further measures for nature through the new sustainable farming scheme that will be introduced by the Welsh Government in 2025."

