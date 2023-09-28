One of a handful of Welsh RAF veterans from the Second World War had a very special visit on her 102nd birthday.

Pauline Penrose was treated to flowers that included a crest of the only RAF Reserves unit in Wales and a card made specially for her.

Her son Rod said she was delighted with the visit at her home near Cardigan.

Corporal Penrose served in the RAF from 1942 to 1945 tracking enemy aircraft approaching UK coasts. Credit: Pauline Penrose

Corporal Penrose served in the RAF from 1942 to 1945 working as a plotter.

She was tasked with tracking enemy aircraft approaching UK coasts so that RAF fighters could be scrambled to attack them.

The 102-year-old is one of only a handful of RAF veterans from the Second World War still alive in Wales.

Wing Commander Olly Walker said it had been "a real honour and an absolute privilege" to see Pauline on her special day. Credit: Sergeant Cathy Sharples

The 102-year-old was handed her gifts by Commanding Officer of Number 614 (County of Glamorgan) Squadron. He was joined by two other members of the squadron.Rod said his mother "has many fond memories of her time in the RAF".Corporal Penrose was originally based at Hornchurch, a fighter station in Essex which was at the heart of the air defence of London and the South-East of England.

She later created larger maps covering the north Sea, English channel and UK coast for Air Sea Rescue operations. Credit: RAF

She served with '11 Group'. It spearheaded the fight for supremacy in the air during the Battle of Britain and beyond.

Corporal Penrose often had to dodge enemy air attacks and while on leave at her home nearby, narrowly missed injury in an air raid on her street which destroyed houses, killing her neighbours.After joining the RAF, her talent was recognised and she was tasked with the exacting job of drawing the large maps of southern England on the plotting table used to show the location of enemy aircraft.

She later created larger maps covering the north Sea, English channel and UK coast for Air Sea Rescue operations, which would enable downed aircrew to be picked up.Wing Commander Olly Walker said it had been "a real honour and an absolute privilege" to see Pauline on her special day.

"We owe such a debt of gratitude to her for her service in the RAF during the war and I'm really thrilled that we were able to see her to mark her 102nd birthday."

