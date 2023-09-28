The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is probably on most book shelves across Wales and the Royal Mint has given the classic its ultimate tribute.

C.S. Lewis is the latest author to appear in its 50p Classic Children's Literature coin series, joining A. A. Milne and Beatrix Potter who also appear on their very own coin.

Mr Tumnus and Lucy are seen walking through the snowy woods in Narnia, recreated in "fine detail" from the original illustration by Pauline Baynes.

The collectable 50p celebrating The Chronicles of Narnia is part of The Royal Mint’s Classic Children’s Literature coin series. Credit: The Royal Mint

A spokesman for the Royal Mint said: "The process requires Royal Mint coin designers to digitally translate Pauline Baynes’ illustrations onto a coin, ensuring that no detail is lost during the process of the collectable 50p being struck.

"By combining traditional British craftsmanship, innovative minting technology as well as colour printing techniques, The Royal Mint has captured Pauline Baynes’ illustration in exceptional detail and colour, capturing the true essence of the globally read tale and both characters."

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said: “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is a story that has captured the imagination of readers in the UK and worldwide, with C.S. Lewis enchanting people with a magical realm called Narnia through his writing.

"Today we are beyond thrilled to be unveiling an official collectable UK 50p coin celebrating the globally adored story of The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis to our popular series.

"In keeping with C.S. Lewis’ novel, the coin design features the original illustration that appears in the book, making it the perfect keepsake for any fan of this story.”

The collectable 50p coin is available to purchase from The Royal Mint’s website.

