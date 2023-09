Play Brightcove video

Jonathan Hill presents a special Wales at Six looking at waste across the country

A facility in Carmarthen is going one step further to ensure Wales reaches its goal of becoming a zero-waste nation by 2050.

Visitors to Wales' highest mountain are being discouraged from taking any plastic with them on their hikes in a bid to make it the first in the world to be plastic-free.

And a canoe club is becoming increasingly disrupted by waste washing down its river.