Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has confirmed Aaron Ramsey will be out for at least three weeks after picking up a knee injury.

It means the Cymru captain could miss Wales' vital Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia next month.

Ramsey is set to miss the Bluebirds' matches against Rotherham, Middlesborough and Watford, with Bulut saying he should be able to return after the upcoming international break.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday (Thursday), Bulut said: "During adaptation training he got an injury.

Ramsey has represented his country 84 times. Credit: PA Images

"We've received a report from our medical department that he will not be available for us for three weeks.

"I think it's something with his tendon in the same knee he had an operation in many years ago.

"[We will find out] with the tendon, if it's a rupture or not in the final check. I'm hoping we can have him back after the national break but the final result - we're still waiting for that."

Wales host Croatia in their penultimate set of matches of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ramsey has played for Cardiff City during two separate stints already

The visitors currently sit top of Group D on ten points, with Turkey and Armenia also ahead of Cymru in the table.

Ramsey has been a pivotal part of Cardiff City's resurgence under Erol Bulut this season since rejoining his boyhood club in the summer.

He already has three goals to his name, including the second in Cardiff's 2-0 over South Wales rivals Swansea earlier this month.

