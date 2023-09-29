Some train journeys between Wales and England are set to be affected this week as industrial is planned.

The Aslef union, which represents train drivers, is planning strike action for Saturday, 30 September and Wednesday, 4 October, affecting more than a dozen, including Great Western Railway (GWR) and Avanti West Coast.

Aslef will also carry out an overtime ban on six days across a nine-day period - this Friday, September 29 and then Monday, October 2 until Friday, October 6.

There are likely to be some last-minute cancellations or timetable reductions, with passengers being advised to check before they travel.

How will services in Wales be affected?

Transport for Wales is not affected by strike action and services will run as normal every day over the next week.

Avanti West Coast, which provides services between Bangor and Chester, and Bangor and Wrexham will not be running services n Saturday, 30 September and Wednesday, 4 October due to the strike action.

On 5 October, there will be an a mended timetable post-strike.

GWR has said that services will operate on Saturday, 30 September and Wednesday, 4 October between Cardiff and Bristol Temple Meads only.

The service provider has said that it expects t rains to much busier than previous strike days and advised that customers may wish to travel on other days if they can.

GWR tickets for strike days will also be valid for travel on alternative days: