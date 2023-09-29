Rugby World Cup: Rishi Sunak says he's 'grateful' to Wales for 'hammering the Aussies'
Rishi Sunak has said he was delighted to see Wales give Australia "a proper drubbing" at the Rugby World Cup.
The Prime Minister - a well-know football and cricket fan - said he was 'grateful' after the summer Ashes series draw to watch Wales "hammer" the Aussies 40-6 and all-but end their hopes of progressing.
"It's great that all our home nations are making good progress and still in it." Mr Sunak continued.
"And I was particularly pleased post-Ashes to see Wales give Australia a proper drubbing as they deserve."
Warren Gatland's side secured their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a record-breaking win over Australia in Lyon last weekend.
If Wales were to lose against Georgia in the final Pool match on 7 October and end up second in the group behind Fiji, they would likely face England in Marseilles on 15 October.
Responding to the possibility of a Wales-England semi-final, Mr Sunak said: "I'm prime minister for the whole United Kingdom football and cricket, my main sports, but as I said, very grateful to the Welsh team for hammering the Aussies as that makes everyone happy, and particularly after the Ashes.
"Very good news. I wish everybody luck."
