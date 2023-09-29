Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak has said he was delighted to see Wales give Australia "a proper drubbing" at the Rugby World Cup.

The Prime Minister - a well-know football and cricket fan - said he was 'grateful' after the summer Ashes series draw to watch Wales "hammer" the Aussies 40-6 and all-but end their hopes of progressing.

"It's great that all our home nations are making good progress and still in it." Mr Sunak continued.

"And I was particularly pleased post-Ashes to see Wales give Australia a proper drubbing as they deserve."

Wales secured their biggest ever win over the Wallabies on 24 September

Warren Gatland's side secured their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a record-breaking win over Australia in Lyon last weekend.

If Wales were to lose against Georgia in the final Pool match on 7 October and end up second in the group behind Fiji, they would likely face England in Marseilles on 15 October.

Responding to the possibility of a Wales-England semi-final, Mr Sunak said: "I'm prime minister for the whole United Kingdom football and cricket, my main sports, but as I said, very grateful to the Welsh team for hammering the Aussies as that makes everyone happy, and particularly after the Ashes.

"Very good news. I wish everybody luck."

