Firefighters will take part in a mass rally today over proposed cuts to firefighters, fire stations and cover across north Wales.

The protest will take place in Wrexham, as North Wales Fire and Rescue Service is set to close a public consultation on its plans.

The Fire Brigades Union’s campaign ‘Save Our Fire Service’ opposes the options presented in the consultation, as all three options would result in a reduction to fire cover.

An option being considered by the fire service includes the loss of more than 70 firefighter jobs and five stations would close.

The union has put forwards two alternative proposals for growth and investment in the service instead. A petition opposing these options has gained over 1,800 signatures.

Towns and villages across north Wales will face a "concerning reduction in fire cover," according to Matt Ryan, North Wales FBU Brigade Secretary, if any of the proposed cuts are implemented.

He added: "This means fewer firefighters and resources available to respond quickly to incidents like house fires.

“We have put forward clear alternatives to these dangerous cuts, which would allow our service to continue protecting our communities and to grow with investment.

Mr Ryan is inviting resident of the North Wales and the surrounding area to join them today (Saturday, 30, September).

Duncan Stewart-Ball, Wales FBU Regional Secretary echoes that too. He said: "The strength of feeling among firefighters and the public has been overwhelming.

"It’s clear that our communities will not stand by and allow public safety to be sacrificed as part of a cost cutting exercise.

“Slashing the number of fire stations, firefighters, fire engines inevitably puts lives and homes at risk. We will not sit back and allow this decimation of our public service.

“We urge the Fire Authority to put an option for improvement to our services out to the public of North Wales and let them decide.”

