Footage shows drivers slowing down on the A55 near St Asaph

Drivers are staging a 'go-slow' protest on some of Wales' busiest roads in opposition to the new 20mph default speed limit.

Some of the roads included are the A55 between Bangor and Wrexham and the M4 from Newport to Swansea.

It is thought the drivers are sticking to 30mph, with some beeping, showing support to the protest.

Drivers protested on some of the country's busiest roads. Credit: Andy Lowe

The event follows comments from the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday, where he told ITV Cymru Wales, the new policy is an "attack on motorists".

He also called it a "blanket" 20mph speed limit, something the Welsh Government rejects.

Ministers in Cardiff say it will "save lives" and make communities "safer" places.

The new default speed limit means previous 30mph roads have been reduced to 20, where cars mix with pedestrians and cyclists. Credit: PA Images

The Welsh Conservatives say it will cost the Welsh economy £9 billion.

A record breaking petition to try and scrap the policy is gaining more signatures by the day.

More than 450,000 people have signed it so far. But will it change anything?

Rishi Sunak spoke to ITV Cymru Wales on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Deputy Minister responsible for the speed limit change survived a vote of no confidence in the Senedd.

Welsh Conservatives forced the vote, saying Lee Waters' position was "untenable", after the backlash the policy has had.

The motion was voted down by 42 votes to 16 with no abstentions.

It has proved controversial policy, with a poll for ITV Wales revealing that just 33% of people support the policy, while 61% are opposed to it.

Mr Drakeford also said his government would take the petition "seriously". Credit: PA Images

First Minister Mark Drakeford told Senedd members he has had "vile messages from people who are opposed to the 20mph policy".

He was speaking in Tuesday's First Minister's Questions, where he told the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, that he would be happy to share with him some of the correspondence he has received.

Mr Davies responded by acknowledging "there is no space in our society for that whatsoever."

He continued: "What I would say to you, and to all politicians in this chamber, is that this type of language is completely unacceptable, deplorable, and should be called out at every opportunity."

