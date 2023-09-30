Play Brightcove video

The moment Max Boyce's statue was unveiled

A statue of Welsh comedian and singer Max Boyce has been unveiled in his hometown days after he turned 80.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Glynneath to watch a march through the town.

Supporters of Max also turned out to watch the moment First Minister Mark Drakeford unveiled the sculptor.

Max Boyce celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this week.

He has sold more than two million albums in his career, dating back to the 1970s.

With his passion for song and rugby, he rose to fame after he began writing tunes about life in Welsh mining communities.

The singer started out performing in local sports and folk clubs before Cambrian Records released an LP called 'Max Boyce in Session'.

It included one of Boyce's most popular songs, 'Hymns and Arias'.

His career took off in the 1970s. Credit: Max Boyce

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales about the statue, Boyce said never in his "wildest dreams" did he imagine something like this would happen.

He added: "I'm just humbled and proud that people should have thought me worthy of such an honour."

Also there to support his friend was Gareth Edwards.

People living in the area, supporters and friends of Max Boyce turned up to see the statue.

Mr Edwards told ITV News: "It represents almost a gratitude for the work that he's done over the years and the amount of importance he's brought to this village.

"Everybody knows Glynneath for the fact that Max Boyce lives here, even in England and Ireland or wherever. I've travelled the world.

"It's a great way of paying homage to a man who's really put this part of the world on the map."

