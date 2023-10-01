"Running saved my life.”

This time last year Anita Tucknutt was having treatment for stage three advanced bowel cancer.

This weekend, the 50-year-old was joined by her eldest daughter, Elin and six members of her teaching staff for the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon.

Around 27,500 people took part in event which is celebrating its 20th year. It is thought around £3 million has been raised.

The event was first launched in 2003. Credit: Run 4 Wales

The headteacher who underwent a 10-hour operation to remove the tumour, believes running saved her life.

She said doctors told her she coped with all the gruelling cancer treatment and surgery because she was so fit.

A keen runner and mother of three Ms Tucknutt, head of Cwm Gwyddon Primary in Abercarn, realised something was wrong in April 2022.

The event is the third biggest race in the UK. Credit: Run 4 Wales

Her GP referred her to the University Hospital of Wales where a week later a scan showed a tumour on her bowel which was advanced stage three cancer.

The following day she had surgery for a biopsy and a stoma bag.

“It all happened so fast. They told me within 24 hours of getting to the hospital,” she said.

Ms Tucknutt was referred to Velindre Hospital and began intensive chemotherapy from May to August 2022, followed by two months of radiotherapy.

In January 2023, she underwent a 10 hour operation involving four doctors.

She had surgery to remove the shrunken tumour, reconstructive and plastic surgery to repair the damage and a complete hysterectomy.

“It was very frightening,” Ms Tucknutt said, adding, "I did not know the extent of the surgery. It was life changing.

"During four to five months recovery afterwards I had to learn to walk around again.

"They had opened me from breastbone to pelvis. I was very frightened because I did not know I would come through.

“I did not know if I would get my life back. I did not know whether I would be able to work again. It was a fear of the unknown. Would they get all the cancer out and would I survive?”

Ms Tucknutt is now in remission but still has to have checks for years. She was so determined to get better that she continued running during the chemotherapy.

She believes running helped her cope mentally and physically when faced with her life threatening diagnosis.

“Sometimes in life you are faced with a storm that rocks you to the core - my cancer diagnosis in April 2022 was exactly that, being a healthy, fit, active working mum.

"The cancer was a huge blow to myself, but also my family and school community.

Ms Tucknutt, whose weight plunged to seven stone during her illness, was well enough to start running again with her running group, She Runs Cardiff, in May this year - 15 months after the marathon surgery.

She said the support of her school staff, pupils and community as well as her family - husband Jason and children Elin, 24, Megan, 22 and Harri, 12, sustained her.

“You have to fight. I have three children and they wanted my life. Being fit massively helped my recovery. Running gave me the strength to cope with what’s been thrown at me.

"Running saved my life.”

