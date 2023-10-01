Four areas in Wales are to receive £20 million each under plans to "revive" them.

The Prime Minister announced a total of £80 million for Wrexham, Merthyr Tydfil, Cwmbran, and Barry.

The money will be provided directly by the UK Government to local authorities.

What are the plans?

Local people will be put in charge

Regenerating high streets and town centres

Tackling anti-social behaviour

Improving public transport

Growing local economies

Rishi Sunak said "politicians have always taken towns for granted and focused on cities". Credit: PA Images

The UK Government said it will work with Welsh ministers and local partners to "make sure the funding is used to best effect".

It added it "will put an end to people feeling like their town is ignored and empower communities to take back control of their future, taking long term decisions in the interests of local people."

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “Towns are the place most of us call home and where most of us go to work.

"But politicians have always taken towns for granted and focused on cities.

“The result is the half-empty high streets, run-down shopping centres and anti-social behaviour that undermine many towns’ prosperity and hold back people’s opportunity – and without a new approach, these problems will only get worse.

“That changes today."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…