An award-winning restaurant announced its sudden closure that took the customers by surprise.

The famous restaurant The Hardwick, near Abergavenny, posted a photo on its Instagram account that read: "The final ‘Family’ last breakfast supper. Thank you to all our staff and customers from the last 18 years.

It’s been emotional. Onwards and upwards."

Earlier this year, Stephen Terry had said: "We've only survived by the skin of our teeth." Credit: Media Wales

The restaurant is owned and run by celebrity chef Stephen Terry, who recently fell victim to one of the former employees defrauding £150,234 during her time there and leaving the company in huge debt during the Covid pandemic.

The money was never recovered, although there is currently no suggestion that those matters are linked to the restaurant's closure.

The Hardwick is regarded as one of the best restaurant Wales has to offer. It has won multiple awards including a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide, being named the best restaurant in Wales in consecutive years and has been featured in the coveted Estrella Damm 50 Best Gastropubs list in 2020. It is not short of glowing reviews on TripAdvisor, where it is described by customers as "an incredible culinary experience" with "absolutely stunning food and incredible service by the ever so friendly and polite staff."

ITV Wales has approached 'The Hardwick' for a statement.

