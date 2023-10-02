A mother and her three sons attacked a family who were enjoying a night out in Neath town centre, with one member of the family losing five of his teeth.

Kelly Jones and her sons Corey, Dominic and Ben attacked a family who were on a "Christmas jumper night" with their fists and feet.One of the victims was knocked unconscious and had a £17,000 dental repair bill.

Hannah George, prosecuting, told Swansea Crown Court that the victims of the assault – a father and mother, their daughter, and the daughter's partner – were in Neath town centre on the night of December 3 into December 4, 2021.

She said: "At around 1.40am the group were in the Topolis pizza takeaway in The Parade when an unknown male made a comment about the weight of the daughter.

Prosecutor Hannah George said that the incident took place in the Topolis pizza takeaway in The Parade. Credit: Google Maps

"This incident sparked an assault on the victims outside the takeaway by the Joneses which saw the victims pushed and shoved and repeatedly punched and kicked."The court heard the daughter tried to protect her dad from the onslaught by positioning her body over his head only to be attacked herself.

The prosecutor said the mother of the family later described the Joneses as acting like "wild animals".Police were called to The Parade and when the blue lights of the officers' cars and vans appeared on the scene, the Jones family melted away into the crowd.

The court heard the most seriously injured of the family was the father who had been repeatedly kicked and punched as he lay on the pavement.

He suffered fractures to his nose and eye sockets, had a top front tooth knocked out, and suffered four loose lower teeth which subsequently had to be removed.

The other family members who were attacked all suffered cuts, bruises, and grazes with one saying in their impact statement they now 'feel uncomfortable about going into Neath' and another saying they 'had trouble sleeping'.Kelly Jones, aged 43, Corey Jones, aged 26, and 23-year-old Dominic Jones – all of Warren Close, Penrhiwtyn, Neath – had previously pleaded guilty to affray when they appeared in the dock for sentencing. Judge Christopher Vosper KC said it was not clear how the incident in the takeaway had led to the violence seen on the streets of Neath and he noted the involvement of all four defendants at various stages.

He also noted the delay in the case, which he said was "not attributable to the defendants and for which they would receive an appropriate reduction in their sentences".With one-third discounts for his guilty plea and a four-month reduction to reflect the delay in the case, Corey Jones, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and Dominic Jones, was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

They will serve up to half those sentences in custody, before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.Kelly Jones was sentenced to 15 months in prison suspended for two years and was ordered to complete a rehabilitation course and a 90-day alcohol monitoring requirement.

Ben Jones was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years and was ordered to complete a rehabilitation course.

