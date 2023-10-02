A six-legged puppy has been found abandoned in a supermarket car park.

The female Spaniel puppy was found outside a supermarket in Pembroke Dock last week.

She was brought into Medivet's Pembroke surgery by a concerned member of the public. The puppy had some birth defects after initial inspection, and was then taken to Fenton Vets in Haverfordwest by Greenacres Rescue Local Authority Dog Warden.

After an examination, the puppy appeared to have two extra legs and two vulvas - despite being in reasonable condition. Credit: Greenacres Rescue/Media Wales

She was then examined by Charlotte Biddle, a vet on duty.After an examination, the puppy appeared to have two extra legs and two vulvas - despite being in reasonable condition.

Charlotte was unclear if the puppy was functioning properly so admitted her for X-rays and monitored her bodily functions for 48 hours.These 48 hours proved that, although timid, the puppy was more relaxed when in the company of other dogs.

Charlotte stated: "Her pelvis hasn’t formed properly due to an extra hip joint." Credit: Greenacres Rescue/ Media Wales

After it was noted that she looked like a mermaid the puppy was named 'Ariel' and she is now settling well into her foster home.

Charlotte said: "On investigation, Ariel has two additional hind legs and the beginnings of a second vulva.

"Her pelvis hasn’t formed properly due to an extra hip joint.

"The plan would be to let her settle after her ordeal and reassess in one month with the aim of removing the additional limbs and exploring the function of her remaining leg; she is likely to need multiple surgeries."

