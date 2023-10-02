Swansea fire: Firefighters tackle large blaze at trampoline park

Firefighters in Swansea are continuing to tackle a large blaze hours after receiving the first callout.

South Wales Fire and Rescue have confirmed to ITV News that the incident is ongoing and is at a trampoline park on Fabian Way in Swansea.

Eye witnesses say the fire appears to be coming from Limitless Inflata Park, which advertises itself as Wales' first Inflata park and Swansea's first trampoline park.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the company said: "We are heartbroken. Unfortunately we will be closed until further notice due to a fire.

"We will be in touch with all future bookings when we can but please bear with us."

South Wales Fire and Rescue say the first call came in at 21:51 last night and that five fire crews attended including from Swansea central, Swansea west, Neath Port Talbot and Morriston.

Five crews responded to the call out, shortly before 10pm last night (Sunday). Credit: @davetails

This a breaking news story and will be updated shortly...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…