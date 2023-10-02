The owner of a Swansea trampoline park gutted by fire said in its seven years they have "never experienced any problems, no vandalism or trouble, until last night".

Leigh Pugh, Director of Limitless Inflata Park, Swansea, worked at Tata steel for years and decided to set up the business in 2016 during period of uncertainty in the steel industry.

He was 'gutted' when he got the call from fire officers saying units were on fire. Leigh and his wife Emma immediately made their way down to the site and could not believe what they were looking at.

Leigh said: "To look at them flames last night, you would swear it was a tyre factory, not a trampoline park. Concrete floors, steel frames, alright we’ve got the beds and the padding but we cannot get over those flames. To pull the roof in, the roof is all caved in, it’s terrible."

The roof has caved in at Limitless following a fire last night Credit: Limitless, Inflata Park, Swansea

South Wales Police are investigating the cause of the fire. Leigh managed to only catch a bit of CCTV footage on his phone before the signal was lost due to then power being cut.

He said: "At the moment we are just waiting for CID to try and get the hard drive out of the office, to see if we can get more footage.

"Hopefully there is a lot more in the hard drive and we can look at the other cameras around the site."

Limitless has been at the heart of family entertainment in Swansea for the last seven years. The team there celebrated seven years in July. It's a family run business, with over a thousand people a day, seven thousand a week going through its doors.

Leigh says they are facing "big rebuild" but is vowing to be back as soon as they can.

Leigh says it's still 'not sunk in' that Limitless is no more. He said: "It’s disbelief at first, you just don’t believe it’s happening. It just went on throughout the night. We haven’t had much sleep at all. We haven’t ate or anything yet.

He continued: "I just cannot get my head around any of it. We’re lost for words to be honest. This morning now it’s just phone call after phone call and text messages. We just don’t know anything at the moment."

The Pugh's are promising to come back from this. Leigh said: "The people of Swansea and local surrounding areas have been absolutely brilliant.

The Limitless team play a large part in the community supporting local fundraisers and charities Credit: Limitless, Inflata Park, Swansea

"Thousands and thousands would come through the doors. It’s been the same every year the weather’s been terrible so that makes it great for Limitless because obviously if it is raining, the school holidays terrible, terrible weather but great for Limitless because it was packed, there’s nowhere else to go in the rain.

"Hundred per cent there is no way they are going to keep us down. No way in hell. Excuse the pun, 'we will bounce back'.

He continued: "Unfortunately it is a big rebuild, just give us a bit of time and we’ll be back!"

