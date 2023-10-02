The family of a teenage girl who died after a school coach crashed on a motorway have described how her "untimely" death has left a "massive void" in their lives "that will never be filled".

15-year-old Jessica Baker, a "talented climber" who had represented Wales, was one of two people who died after a coach overturned on the northbound M53 near junction five at Hooton, Cheshire, at around 8am on Friday.

Jessica's family have paid tribute, releasing a statement via Merseyside Police describing her as “a warm-hearted, wonderful daughter, granddaughter and niece, devoted sister and loyal friend".

They continue: "She will missed by many, from not only school but also the climbing community across the country.”

Jessica was based at the Boardroom Climbing centre academy in Flintshire where she helped coach younger climbers and competed around the country inspiring others.

At the age of 15, just starting Year 11 at West Kirby Grammar School, where her focus was not just on academic work but also sports, representing the school at many events.

“Unequivocally kind and empathetic” is how head teacher Simeon Clarke described Jessica, saying she will be “greatly and sadly missed” by all at West Kirby Grammar.

He continued: "Jessica was a dedicated friend who was a well-liked and respected member of our school community. She was an unassuming, polite and conscientious student who exemplified the values of our school".

A keen sportswoman, Jessica also represented her house and the school in numerous competitions. Mr Clarke said she would be "greatly and sadly missed by her friends, teammates, classmates, and all at West Kirby Grammar School".

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out this week to establish the causes of death, police said. A total of 58 people were involved in the incident.

Merseyside Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage from drivers near the incident.

