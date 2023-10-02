Warren Gatland has named a strong side to take on Georgia later this week as Wales look to top Pool C.

Gatland's men need just a single point against the Georgians in Nantes to finish first and get a more favourable draw in the quarter-finals.

Dewi Lake captains the side at hooker and starts his second match of the tournament. Gareth Thomas (loosehead prop) and Tomas Francis (tighthead prop) join Lake in the front row.Taulupe Faletau (No. 8) and Louis Rees-Zammit (wing) are named in the match day XV for a fourth time to start in all of Wales’ pool matches this tournament.

Warren Gatland's team were in the Swiss Alps on a training camp ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Tommy Reffell returns at openside flanker, alongside Aaron Wainwright at blindside flanker.Dafydd Jenkins is named in the second row and partners Will Rowlands who starts his third match of this world cup.Gareth Anscombe, who equalled the record of most points by a Wales men’s player in a single game at a Rugby World Cup last time out with 23 (shared with Dan Biggar), starts at fly-half. Tomos Williams is at scrum-half.Nick Tompkins and George North continue their centre partnership for the third time this competition.

Anscombe sat down with ITV Cymru Wales' Matt Southcombe ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France. Credit: PA

Rio Dyer starts on the opposite wing and Liam Williams is named at full-backAmong Wales’ replacements Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith and Henry Thomas are the front row cover.

Christ Tshiunza is in line to make his second RWC appearance and Taine Basham is the final forward replacement for the third consecutive match.The back line cover is provided by Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow and Mason Grady.

Coach Warren Gatland has yet to have a disastrous Rugby World Cup with Wales. Credit: PA

Starting XV to face Georgia

15. Liam Williams 14. Louis Rees Zammit 13. George North 12. Nick Tompkins 11. Rio Dyer10. Gareth Anscombe 9. Tomos Williams 1. Gareth Thomas 2. Dewi Lake (c)3. Tomas Francis 4. Will Rowlands 5. Dafydd Jenkins6. Aaron Wainwright7. Tommy Reffell8. Taulupe Faletau Replacements

16. Elliot Dee17. Nicky Smith18. Henry Thomas 19. Christ Tshiunza20. Taine Basham21. Gareth Davies22. Sam Costelow23. Mason Grady

