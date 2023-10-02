Water bills are set to rise in Wales by £120 a year. Welsh Water say its part of an ambitious plan to tackle river pollution, spills and leaks.

The Not For Profit firm said its new business plan would see bills rise by £5 more a month in 2025 and £10 a month more by 2030.

It has now submitted its plans to the water industry regulator, OFWAT for approval. However critics say the company should not be putting the cost burden onto customers when it is paying out big bonuses to directors.

Commenting on the price hikes, Welsh Conservatives Shadow Climate Change Minister, Janet Finch-Saunders MS said: “It’s completely unacceptable of Dŵr Cymru to raise bills when Dŵr Cymru customers already experience the second highest average bill in Wales and England.

She added: "Along with this, t he CEO’s salary is a whopping £332,000 (not including pension contributions and bonus payments). This will understandably frustrate and anger hard-working customers.

“As we regretfully know, nearly a quarter of all sewage discharges in the whole of England and Wales are in Wales, with Welsh rivers making up six of the top 20 rivers in England and Wales for the overall highest number of sewage dumps."

News of the price rises will hit households already struggling with the rising Cost of Living. Government support for energy bills is tailing off whilst standing charges for gas and electric are on the up.

Oil prices and fuel costs are also rising again. Many families no longer have a financial cushion, having already used up their savings to make ends meet. More people in Wales are asking for advice on debts as they struggle to pay for life's basics like food, energy and water.

If you are struggling to pay your water bill, help is available:

If you get help through the Welsh Water HelpU scheme, your water bill will be capped. This means you won't pay over a certain amount for the year.

Check if you can apply for Welsh Water HelpU

You’ll qualify if both:

you or someone you live with get certain benefits

your household’s annual income is less than a certain amount

Check which benefits let you qualify:

You or someone you live with must get one of these benefits:

Universal Credit

Pension Credit

income based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support

Housing Benefit

Council Tax Reduction

tax credits

Check how much your household income has to be to qualify:

Your household’s annual income must be less than a certain amount - this is based on how many people you live with.

£10,700 the most your household income can be if you live on your own

£16,000 the most your household income can be if you live with one other person

£17,700 the most your household income can be if you live with 2 people or more

