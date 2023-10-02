"Fraud" is an umbrella term describing when a person "lies to you or 'scams' you to gain an advantage". It is often linked to trying to extort money, or to learn private information about you. There are countless ways that scammers try and take advantage of their victims, some of which include via email, texts, phone calls or in person.

In a rapidly developing world where technology is becoming more advanced by the day, concerns are growing for online safety.

In 2022 the UK was named the fraud capitol of the world and with this advancement of technology, scammers are finding more ways to manipulate their victims.

With over 92% of UK adults using the internet in some form, the use of social media and data sharing has also increased.

In a recent investigation by ITV Cymru Wales, we spoke to women whose lives had been affected by 'identity theft' and the profound impact that it had on them.

Online identity theft is on the increase Credit: PA Images

But what exactly is identity theft, and when fragments of our lives are recorded online, how much of our personal data is truly private?

What is identity theft?

According to South Wales Police, identity theft, or identity fraud, is "the use of a person’s stolen details to commit crime".

The fraudulent activity is often executed behind a fake internet profile, where the perpetrator can hide behind the identity of an unassuming individual who is often unaware that their personal details are being used to mislead others.

In popular culture, the act of assuming another person's identity online is often referred to as 'catfishing'.

There are often financial motives behind this, as the perpetrators attempt to extort money from those with whom they make contact.

According to Report Harmful Content, a website provided by UK Safer Internet Centre, impersonation and creating accounts using someone else’s identity is the third most common online harm reported to them.

Identity theft often leaves victims feeling violated and anxious as their photos and personal details are used to manipulate others. As they are unaware who the scammer has contacted, and what they have said whilst using their identity, it can often stir up feelings of paranoia.

Can I do anything to prevent identity theft?

The Online Safety Bill was passed in Parliament last month with the aim of making social media companies more accountable for their users' behaviour and safety on their platforms. Stricter guidelines have been put in place regarding illegal and harmful content, with an increased focus on children and young people's safety.

However, online impersonation isn’t mentioned in the three hundred page bill.

Because of this, individuals are advised to take extra care when posting personal information online.

The UK's leading online safety advisors 'Get Safe Online' say that maintaining privacy whilst online is 'essential in avoiding identity theft and fraud'.

In order to decrease the probability of being impersonated online, 'Get Safe Online' advises only befriending people that you know and keeping your social media account settings set to private.

Should you, or someone you know, be a victim of online impersonation, report the account and send a warning out to your contacts. Experts advise against directly contacting the fraudulent account.

Useful Links:

Stay up to date with all the latest scams simply by visiting Get Safe Online and Action Fraud regularly.

If you need advice or suspect you may be a victim of fraud, visit Action Fraud or call 0300 123 2040 to report it.

To learn more about how to prevent email, phone based and online fraud, visit Take Five.

If you or someone you know may be in immediate danger, call 999.

