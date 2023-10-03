Former Cardiff City player, Jack Simpson, has been charged with misconduct over the alleged racial abuse towards a team-mate.

The Football Association say the alleged abuse took place on Cardiff's pre-season trip to Portugal in July.

The twenty-six year-old left the Bluebirds by mutual consent at the end of August after a year in the Welsh capital.

On Tuesday 3 October, the FA released a statement on X (formerly twitter) saying that Simpson was being charged with a breach of: "FA rule E3 for misconduct that took place on their pre-season tour to Portugal in July 2023.

"It's alleged that the defender's language towards a team-mate was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper contrary to FA Rule E3.1," the statement said.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA rule E3.2, as it included a reference - whether express or implied - to race and/or colour."

The FA has given Simpson until 10 October to respond to the charge.

Twenty-six year-old Simpson is from Weymouth and started his career at Bournemouth where he played eleven times for them in the Premier League.

In January 2021 Simpson signed for Scottish club Rangers before joining Cardiff City more than a year later in August 22.

The defender left Cardiff with a year to go on his contract and has been without a club since the end of August.