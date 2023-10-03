School friends killed when a car entered a river on Christmas Day had been out drinking, an inquest has heard.

The bodies of Jay Kyle Jenkins and Rachel Curtis were recovered after emergency services received reports of a vehicle plunging into the River Tawe in Swansea in the early hours of 25 December last year. Their bodies were found following reports that a BMW Mini coupe had gone into the River Tawe after travelling along the A483 New Cut Road.

The inquest hearing at Swansea's Guildhall mentioned how the car driven by Miss Curtis at the time, had collided with a pedestrian barrier before entering the water after she took a right turn towards Pentreguinea Road.The inquest also heard how Miss Curtis and Mr Jenkins met in Wind Street in Swansea city centre earlier that evening with two other friends.

They had their Christmas drinks together after Miss Curtis finished her shift working at The Coach House.

Miss Curtis was observed by a witness drinking a large glass of rose. Then both the friends walked to The Strand, where Miss Curtis had parked her car.

She got in the vehicle with Mr Jenkins and was driving in the northbound direction towards New Cut Road where the collision took place.PC Matthew Jones of South Wales Police's investigation unit, read a report explaining how the railing had been manufactured by British Steel in 1986 and was designed to withstand a collision of around 30mph.

Ken Williams Motors took the vehicle to its compound where an examination was later carried out by police and no defects were found which would have contributed to the collision.Coroner's officer Christopher Jones read a statement on behalf of Miss Curtis' mother, Gemma Curtis, which heard how her daughter was "born with an inquisitive mind" and had a talent for art and music, having played the piano and clarinet.

Gemma Curtis' statement said: "Rachel was loved by so many people – especially her son. She will be missed more than you'll ever know."A statement was also read on behalf of Mike Jenkins, Mr Jenkins' uncle.

He said:"To say we are lost and heartbroken without Jay is an understatement. Both myself and his father struggle daily. He has lost his only son and I have lost my nephew.

"He had gone into Wind Street to socialise with friends and have a few drinks to enjoy Christmas. The extent of that car journey has had a catastrophic impact on both families.

"He was a happy, carefree, and considerate man and is so missed. Not a day goes by where we don't talk about him. He will remain in our thoughts forever."Post-mortem examination reports found Miss Curtis had 172mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood that meant she was more than twice the legal limit to drive at the time of the journey.

The medical cause of death for both Mr Jenkins and Miss Curtis was given as drowning.

Acting senior coroner Colin Phillips said: "This was a single-vehicle collision with no other vehicles involved.

"The evidence says there was no defect on the highway in terms of road safety or lighting.

"We cannot be sure of the speed although it was suggested that it exceeded the speed limit to go through the barrier.

"It is clear that the driver of the vehicle lost control of it through driver error – possibly a medical event might have played a factor. We will never be absolutely certain what happened." The family of Mr Jenkins released a tribute in his memory following his death describing him as “our beautiful, kind boy".

They also shared that he worked as an electrician and was a friend of Miss Curtis' since their school days.

The family of Miss Curtis added: "Rachel was a funny, intelligent, and unique person. She worked at the Liberty Stadium teaching therapeutic art and nail art. Rachel will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her, especially her 14-year-old son."

