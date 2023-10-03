Christmas has come early for a woman who started filling her garden with decorations in September due to her lung condition.

Hollie Trewartha from Blackwood decorated her house ahead of the colder months when her symptoms from emphysema may worsen.

The 31-year-old started this tradition during the lockdown to bring joy to her two young children and others on Bryn Road.

Hollie said her family "love Christmas" and after a lot of grief over the years the festive period has become special time for them. Credit: Media Wales

She said: "I’m unwell but I want to do this for as long as I can do it. The lights are up every day from now until Christmas between 5pm and 10.30pm."

Her hard work saw families travelling from Newport, Rhymney and Abergavenny just to catch a glimpse of the decorations.

She said: "I lost my brother (several years ago) and my grandmother last year and now I’m ill with emphysema - which is what my brother had.

"Because of that, I’ve had to put the decorations up early because I won’t be able to breathe well in the colder months coming."

So far Hollie has created her display for local children, but she is thinking of setting up a collection for a cancer charity. Credit: Media Wales

Hollie recalled how she would go around her local streets with her granddad in a sleigh handing out gifts to children.

Now her granddad can't do this anymore, but she hopes her display will cheer him up.She said: "My granddad lives next door and I've put stuff in the garden to give him a lift because he's unwell with cancer - he will be able to see it from his window. We are a very Christmas-oriented family."

Hollie said: "This year I have gone extreme, I’ve got over 28 inflatables and I've got loads of sets of lights out." Credit: Media Wales

Hollie added: I’ve had a lot going on this year, but I’ve done it mainly for the children. I have two young children myself - daughter Rylee, 13, and son Leo, three - who really love it, it started as something fun for them to do in lockdown.

"At the moment we are just doing it for fun but we are considering putting up a collection box for a cancer charity to support the nurses who come and look after my granddad.

"This year I have gone extreme, I’ve got over 28 inflatables and I've got loads of sets of lights out. It’s mostly done but I still have some bits left to do - such as putting up lights. I have to wait for someone to come and help me put those up."

