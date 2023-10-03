Singer Mal Pope will celebrate 50 years of his performing with a special concert in Swansea.

The Swansea-born singer, who started in the music business when he was signed to Elton John's Rocket Records as a teenager, will celebrate the milestone with an anniversary concert at the Grand Theatre.

"I don't come from a showbiz family. Gospel halls and teachers - it was my life growing up," he told ITV Wales.

Pope's parents were both teachers and he says he spent most of his time going to church. But his life would change when his brother brought a guitar home after a holiday.

Then aged just seven, Mal said he started playing the guitar and joined the school band, with encouragement from his teacher Peter 'Bongo' Williams.

He was just 12 when he got his first big break, grabbing the attention of Radio 1 DJ John Peel.

Mal Pope's career began when he was just 12 years old Credit: Mal Pope

Despite John Peel's 10pm show being past Mal's bedtime, his brother encouraged him to send a tape of his songs.

"I sent the tape and in May 1973 I got a letter back from John Peel's producer saying, 'Can you get your dad to get in touch with us? We'd like you to come to London to record a session,'" Mal said.

By October, he had signed a record deal with Elton John's Rocket Record Company and travelled to London to record the tapes.

"My parents were teachers, so they said, 'Can we put off the promotion until the summer of 1974?' They agreed, but nature took its course and my voice broke in the meantime," Mal said.

The album was never released. This year, however - 50 years since the recording was made - Mal asked Elton John if he could have the tapes returned.

This year marks 50 years since Mal signed his record deal with Elton John Credit: ITV

And the album, 'Rocket Boy', has finally been released. It includes a duet with Mal and his 13-year-old self singing his song 'I Don't Know How To Say Goodbye.'

"There have been so many great milestones along the way," he said, reflecting on working with producer Angus 'Gus' Dudgeon and with Elton John at the famous Abbey Road Studios.

"I always think my big claim to fame is that I stayed at [Elton John's] house and I beat him at Subbuteo Football 3-2," he said.

"I remember one day getting in the cab going to a big house in Twickenham and they were recording 'Pinball Wizard,'" he continued.

"They got me a special seat over the piano where Elton was recording. Keith Moon was there, Pete Townsend was there, Ken Russell and Elton and his band were recording 'Pinball Wizard."

Mal also got the opportunity to go to Elton John's Christmas party, collecting autographs from the likes of Ringo Starr, Mick Dolenz from The Monkees, and Bryan Ferry.

The Swansea-born singer has chosen to stay close to home to bring up his children close to the sea.

Mal Pope with Bonnie Tyler, who he has performed with in the past Credit: Mal Pope

"It's an ugly, lovely, town, as Dylan Thomas said. It's a very funny town - nobody takes themselves too seriously, and if they did, they'd soon cut you down to size" he said.

"If you see Bonnie Tyler in Mumbles and ask her if she's singing a bit, she'll say yes - but she won't tell you that she's currently on tour around Germany celebrating 'Total Eclipse of the Heart.'

"I think there's a camaraderie, a self-deprecating style. But these are great, world-class musicians and that's been a joy, to be associated with them."

Mal says he still has much planned for the future, with a Christmas single out at the end of November and plans for a new album in 2024, with a track released every month.

To celebrate 50 years in the business, Mal is hosting an anniversary concert at 7.30pm on 3 October at Swansea's Grand Theatre, with special guests from his life and career. It marks 50 years to the day that he signed his record deal.

"It's been lovely putting this together and working with all the people who have had an influence on my life, including the teacher that encouraged me, Peter 'Bongo' Williams," he said.

Reflecting on bringing the concert back to his hometown, where it all began, Mal added: "It's home and it's special to celebrate it here. Sometimes, we can take home for granted. I've never done that.

"I've had so much great support from my town, from my city and to bring it home for the start of this golden jubilee year - it's terrific."