Dramatic footage of the moment two drug dealers trying to evade arrest collided with an undercover police car has been released.

Arif Ali, 21, and Tanvir Ali, 20, were arrested in May 2023 in Swansea after a large amount of crack cocaine and heroin with a street value in excess of £11,000 was found inside their cars following a police pursuit.

A large amount of crack cocaine and heroin with a street value in excess of £11,000 was found by covert officers. Credit: South Wales Police

The pair had been seen using parked cars in Kings Road Car Park, Swansea, as stash vehicles for the drugs.

Covert officers approached a VW Golf when it then made an attempt to evade police.

A short pursuit entailed, where driver Tanvir Ali drove dangerously on the road, narrowly missing pedestrians and parked vehicles, before colliding with an unmarked police vehicle. Both Arif and Tanvir were detained at the scene.

Tanvir Ali (pictured left) and Arif Ali (pictured right) Credit: South Wales Police

Arif Ali and Tanvir Ali were convicted of two counts of intent to supply Class A drugs, at Swansea Crown Court last month.

Tanvir Ali, who was also convicted of violent disorder and dangerous driving, was sentenced to a total imprisonment of three years and four months. He was also given a two-year-eight-month driving ban and will need to pass an extended retest.

Arif Ali was sentenced to three years and nine months.

