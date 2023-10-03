A woman arrested on suspicion of neglect in connection with death of sudden unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl will not face any further action, police have said.

The Dyfed-Powys Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl in Ceredigion.

Emily Tredwell-Scott, from Maes-y-Deri, Lampeter, died on the evening of 22 December 2022.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect on 23 December last year.

Now, in a statement, the Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We can confirm that no further action will be taken against the 33-year old woman who was arrested on suspicion of neglect in connection with the death of 8-year-old Emily Tredwell-Scott.

"Emily sadly died from natural causes in Maes-y-Deri, Lampeter on the evening of Thursday, 22 December 2022. Our thoughts remain with the family."

