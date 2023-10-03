Play Brightcove video

Karen Robinson spoke with ITV Wales' Joanne Gallacher.

The mother of Jade Ward, who was murdered by her partner in Shotton, says her daughter will be at "peace" after it was announced her killer will be stripped of his parental rights.

The Government will change the law to strip parental responsibility from any parent who kills the other.

The ruling, known as Jade's Law, after the Flintshire-mum killed by the father of her four sons, will be brought before Parliament by the end of the year.

In August 2021, 27-year-old Jade Ward was killed inside her Shotton home by her estranged husband Russell Marsh.

Speaking to ITV Wales, Karen Robinson said she was "absolutely relieved" the cause they have been fighting for, will lead to change.

Jade's family described her as a 'strong character' with a 'distinctive dress sense'.

She said: "[Jade] is going to help hundreds of families, let's face it, because there's going to be more families like our.

"But now they won't have the added worry and stress of knowing that the perpetrator cannot send messages to us, he can't ask for the boys or school reports. Today is a good day".

Ms Robinson went on to say: "It's about a woman who was one in a million, and still is.

"She'll be up there now and she'll be so proud and she will be at peace."

Russell Marsh was jailed in April 2022 for life. Credit: Andrew Price

Russell Marsh was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 25 years behind bars but the law states he still holds responsibility for the children he has with Ms Ward unless her family spend time and money going through the courts to contest it.

That means he can decide what school they attend, what medical treatment they get, and even where they holiday. This new law would automatically strip him of those rights.

Ms Ward's family have been campaigning for this for 18 months

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...