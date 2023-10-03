Six people have been arrested after what police have described as "a series of concerning incidents" at a hotel in Llanelli which was planned to house asylum seekers.

Officers say they expect to make further arrests after fires were set alight and a "large number" of protesters forced their way onto the grounds of the hotel.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on the hotel grounds which was extinguished with no injuries.

A 48-year-old man from Caerphilly, and two women, aged 53 and 52, from Cleveland and Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of arson and other offences in connection with the incident.

Almost one hundred staff have lost their job at the Stradey Park Hotel

A fire was reported in a stairwell at the hotel at 10.30pm on Sunday (1 October).

Police say at the same time, fireworks and other missiles were fired towards officers, while vehicles were moved, in an attempt to block access for the Mid and West Wales Fire service. The fire was extinguished with no injuries reported.

A man aged 40 and a woman aged 44, both from the Carmarthen area were arrested on suspicion of arson and a Llanelli man, aged 66, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing emergency services.

All six people arrested have since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

Police also say several motorbikes forced their way through the main entrance, despite uniformed officers stood in their way, on Sunday afternoon.

A large number of protestors then pushed over security fences and forced their way on to the hotel grounds, where some caused damage to the hotel by smashing windows.

Carmarthenshire Commander, Superintendent Ross Evans said: “Keeping our communities safe is our priority, and as a force, we will always seek to facilitate lawful peaceful protest while balancing it with the rights of others, keeping the public safe and preventing crime and disorder.

"However, the behaviour of some individuals has gone far beyond this over the past few days.

“These latest arrests come following another concerning escalation in behaviour of some protestors, which has once again resulted in significant damage to the hotel property.

“Dyfed-Powys Police will not tolerate unlawful behaviour - a protest does not provide an excuse to commit criminal offences. Where an offence is committed, we will take all reasonable and proportionate steps to bring offenders to justice.

Dyfed Powys Police say they always seek to facilitate lawful peaceful protest while balancing it with the rights of others

“Public safety remains our priority and we will continue to listen to and work with all parties.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank those who have demonstrated peacefully over the past few weeks, and appeal for calm to resume. I would also like to thank the team who have dealt with the disorder at the hotel site over the past few days – they have done so in very difficult circumstances.

“I urge anyone planning to join the protest to follow the example that has been set by local residents.”

Carmarthenshire County Council lost a bid for a High Court injunction on July 7 to temporarily block plans to use the hotel to accommodate asylum seeker families, claiming it represented a “material change of use from a hotel to a hostel” and would be a “breach of planning control”.

The Welsh Refugee Coalition, a collection of organisations working with asylum seekers and refugees, has spoken out about the use of hotels as an option for accommodating asylum seekers.

Salah Rasool, the coalition's chair, told ITV Wales, “It is not a good way of respecting someone or asking them to integrate," and said there was not enough specialist support for asylum seekers in small rural Welsh communities.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has said that The Home Office is "committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer.”

Dyfed-Powys Police say officers remain at the hotel to provide reassurance to residents and the community.

