Two boys have been badly injured and one has reportedly lost his hand after an explosion thought to have been caused by fireworks as they played in a park.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in Hengoed, Caerphilly.

Both boys, who are 8 and 9, are receiving treatment in hospital. One was airlifted to hospital in Bristol and is reportedly receiving treatment to a serious hand injury.

An investigation is underway to establish what happened. Gwent Police are trying to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

Superintendent Mike Richards of Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a medical emergency in Hengoed Road, Hengoed, at around 2.15pm on Sunday, October 1.

" Two boys, aged eight and nine, remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries believed to be linked to an explosion of a firework."

A family member of one of the young boys has posted an appeal on Facebook, urging anyone with CCTV from the area to get in touch with police.

They describe the nature of the injuries including "burns and serious injury to the hand". They continue that they are "in a serious condition in hospital in Bristol awaiting another operation to reconstruct" their hand.

Two emergency ambulances, a Cymru high-acuity response unit, and one air ambulance attended the scene. A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed: “We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff, and one patient by air to the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children for further treatment."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300332856.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...