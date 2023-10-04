Aaron Ramsey injury boost ahead of Cymru squad announcement

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut doesn't believe Wales captain Aaron Ramsey will need surgery after injuring his knee.

Ramsey picked up the knock while in training for the Bluebirds, making him a major doubt for Cymru ahead of their crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia.

Rob Page will name his side to face Gibraltar in a friendly and the 2018 World Cup finalists later today (Wednesday).

Speaking after his side's 2-0 defeat to Middlesborough in the Championship last night (Tuesday), Erol Bulut said he hopes Ramsey will return to action as soon as possible.

He said: "I'm still waiting for the report [from the medical team] right now and I don't know how long this will take.

"How I know (sic), he won't get an operation. He won't need [one] right now.

"I hope [he'll be out for] as short as possible]."

Joe Morrell will also miss out against Croatia as he still has one game left to serve on his suspension, but striker Kieffer Moore will be available for selection again after his ban.

Aaron Ramsey has been a key part of a resurgent Cardiff City side under Erol Bulut this season. Credit: PA Images

Wales need a positive result against Croatia to keep their hopes of qualifying automattically for Euro 2024 alive.

The visitors currently sit top of Group D on ten points, with Turkey and Armenia also ahead of Cymru in the table.

Ramsey has been a pivotal part of Cardiff City's resurgence under Erol Bulut this season since rejoining his boyhood club in the summer.

He already has three goals to his name, including the second in Cardiff's 2-0 over South Wales rivals Swansea earlier this month.

