Bowel cancer screening age in Wales lowered to 51

People aged 51-54 will now be eligible for bowel cancer screening in Wales, the Welsh Government have announced.

It's part of a phased plan which will see the screening age lowered to 50 in 2024.

The change means 51 to 54-year-olds in Wales will now automatically receive at-home tests, a move that it's hoped will save lives.

Almost nine out of ten people survive bowel cancer when it is detected and treated earlier.

Wales' Health Minister, Eluned Morgan MS, says the bowel cancer screening age will be lowered to 50 next year.

Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan said: “I am very pleased to see more people in Wales having access to these precautionary, and sometimes lifesaving, bowel screenings.

“Over the next two years, we are also increasing the sensitivity of the test to make it even more effective at detecting cancer.

“Although it is reassuring to see good uptake rates of the screening test so far, around a third of people still don’t take up the offer. So, I would encourage everyone who is sent a kit to take the test as it could be life-saving.”

The number of people who searched for bowel cancer screening surged in Wales following the death of BBC presenter George Alagiah earlier this year.

In April, it was announced the 'Bowelbabe' cancer research fund set up by Dame Deborah James raised £11.3 million.

Dame Deborah was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and became an outspoken campaigner, encouraging people to check for signs of the deadly disease before she passed away aged 40.

Speaking about the Welsh Government's announcement Genevieve Edwards, chief executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said: “This is fantastic news and a massive step in the right direction towards screening from 50 in Wales, which we’ve long campaigned for.

"Screening is one of the best ways to diagnose bowel cancer early, when it’s much easier to treat, or in some cases prevent it from developing in the first place, and so inviting more people to take part is welcomed.”

Dame Deborah's Bowelbabe cancer research fund raised £11.3 million. Credit: Instagram

Steve Court, head of bowel screening Wales at Public Health Wales, said: “Bowel screening can help find bowel cancer at an early stage, when you don’t have any symptoms. Early detection is so important because at least 9 out of 10 people will survive bowel cancer if it’s found and treated early."

