With the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who approaching, crews have been spotted filming reshoots for the upcoming Christmas Special that will see Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor Who.

Ncuti is set to play the fifteenth Doctor opposite Coronation Street star Millie Gibson in the upcoming episode.

The Sex Education star will take over from David Tennant, who is returning as the fourteenth Doctor in three specials that will air in November.

The latest filming took place on Cardiff’s St Mary Street in the city centre on Tuesday, 2

Ncuti was seen wearing a leather jacket, a yellow vest and a kilt.

During the filming an inflatable snowman was then brought in from which the Doctor could emerge.

On set with Ncuti on set was an actor portraying a policeman and a number of supporting artists as members of the public.

