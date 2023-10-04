Play Brightcove video

Cymru's head coach, Rob Page, has been speaking after announcing his squad for the upcoming international break.

Paul Mullin is "one step away" from getting his first call-up to Wales' national team, according to Rob Page.

Cymru's head coach has named his team to face Gibraltar and Croatia next week and didn't include the Wrexham star.

But Page is open to the prospect of selecting Mullin, who has never turned out for the Wales senior squad before.

Mullin was born in Liverpool but qualifies to play for Cymru through his welsh grandmother.

Wrexham's Paul Mullin scores a penalty to bring his side level against Sheffield United. Credit: PA

Page said: "I watched Paul [Mullin] play against Sheffield United in the cup. We've had a few conversations about him.

"The next step for him is that he's on standby and he's one step away.

"We monitor Welsh players up and down the country, whatever level, and if they're scoring goals we'll take note"

"He's certainly one we've taken note of and he deserves that now. It's just the next step in his development now, letting people know we are ready and willing to select him."

Mullin has been a prolific goalscorer in the fourth and fifth tiers of English football for some years now.

Paul Mullin netted 44 times last season, leading his side to promotion from the National League. Credit: PA Images

He returned to the Football League with Wrexham this campaign, who were promoted from the National League for the first time in 15 years last season.

This season didn't start out as planned for striker, who had to stay in the USA after puncturing his lung while on the Red Dragon's pre-season tour.

Since recovering from injury, Mullin has gone on to net twice in five appearances so far this season, as Wrexham aim to earn back-to-back promotions.

Elsewhere in Rob Page's squad, Charlie Savage and Owen Beck have received their first senior team call-ups, stepping up from the U21s, while Luke Harris and Dylan Levitt return to the squad after missing out last month.

Aaron Ramsey is still recovering from a knee injury which Cardiff manager Erol Bulut believes will not require an operation. Credit: PA Images

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey misses out having picked up a knee injury while training for his club side Cardiff City.

Brennan Johnson and Morgan Fox are also unavailable due to injury, while Regan Poole receives his first senior team call-up since 2019.

Wales will host Gibraltar in a friendly at the world's oldest international football stadium, with the Racecourse Ground having first hosted a Cymru match in 1877, next Wednesday (11 October).

Rob Page's men then host Croatia the following Sunday (15 October) at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...