Jack Sargeant details the "terrifying" moment his dog Coco was attacked by two Bull terriers leaving his pooch with serious injuries. Warning: Graphic images and descriptions of violence

A politician relived a vicious dog attack after he "had to lay over" his dog when "two Bull Terriers were still biting the dog viciously".

Labour Senedd Member Jack Sargeant was left with minor injuries, but his dog Coco was seriously injured, resulting him to attend the vet six times.

Mr Sargeant shared how one dog had Coco "around the neck" causing "two puncture wounds to her throat and the back of the neck" and the other dog "pinned her to the ground."

Mr Sargeant recalled how one dog had Coco 'around the neck' causing 'two puncture wounds to her throat and the back of the neck'. Credit: Jack Sargeant

He said: "It's terrifying and it wasn't till a few days later I realised that I have been involved in a quite a vicious attack.

"I was just more concerned about Coco and I was thinking how do I tell my partner our dog has died.

"I genuinely thought we wouldn't see Coco again. So, you do whatever you can and I ended up over the top of Coco lying on her body to try and protect her whilst these Bull Terriers were still biting her viciously."

Coco was seriously injured, resulting Mr Sargeant to attend the vet six times. Credit: Jack Sargeant

He added: "The two dogs were running loose and seemed to appear from nowhere.

"I attempted to rescue Coco and I am incredibly grateful to members of the public who answered my calls for help as I was lying over Coco’s body in efforts to protect her.

"Without the bravery of the public, Coco would almost certainly not be with us anymore.

"Over two weeks since the attack, my partner and I are still finding wounds to Coco’s flesh."

Mr Sargeant also called for a "campaigns for to promote responsible dog ownership.”

